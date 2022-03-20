Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at Family Dollar Saturday.

An employee told officers the suspect described as a male, wearing all dark clothing, with a silver and black handgun went into the store near Grover St. showed a gun, and demanded money.

It’s reported he ran after receiving an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged by police to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour
Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault
One injured in Omaha car crash overnight
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

Latest News

NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 2 Hawkeyes, heads to Sweet 16 for first time
Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Omaha nonprofit hosts parvovirus vaccine clinic for dogs
Supporters of medical marijuana host events in Nebraska to gather enough signatures for ballot