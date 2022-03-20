Omaha Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at Family Dollar Saturday.

An employee told officers the suspect described as a male, wearing all dark clothing, with a silver and black handgun went into the store near Grover St. showed a gun, and demanded money.

It’s reported he ran after receiving an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged by police to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

