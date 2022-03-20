Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 2 Hawkeyes, heads to Sweet 16 for first time

(PHOTO: @CreightonWBB Facebook page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, the Bluejays women’s basketball team is heading to Sweet 16 in March Madness.

No. 10 Creighton won against No. 2 Iowa 64-62 at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday.

The Lady Jay recently beat No. 7 Colorado Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour
Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault
One injured in Omaha car crash overnight
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

Latest News

Bluejays Extra: Creighton falls to top-seeded Kansas
Bluejays Extra: Creighton falls to top seeded Kansas
Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) dunks the ball over Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) in...
Creighton’s season comes to an end against Kansas 79-72
Ralston High School honors teen at first baseball game
Greg McDermott
Without Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton prepares for Kansas