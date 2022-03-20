NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 2 Hawkeyes, heads to Sweet 16 for first time
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, the Bluejays women’s basketball team is heading to Sweet 16 in March Madness.
No. 10 Creighton won against No. 2 Iowa 64-62 at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Sunday.
The Lady Jay recently beat No. 7 Colorado Friday.
