David’s Morning Forecast - Warm and windy, high fire danger today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The official start to Spring finally arrives today at 10:33am, and it will be a warm start to Spring across the area. Temperatures this morning in the upper 20s to upper 30s will quickly warm into the 60s by Noon. We should end up around 20 degrees above average, with highs near 74 in Omaha. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, with gusts up to 35mph this afternoon. This will lead to high fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of eastern Nebraska. Any outdoor burns should be postponed, and caution used with any equipment that could lead to sparks as fires could spread quickly with the gusty winds.

Strong Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

Mild weather will stick around for Monday, though we will see mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with dry conditions for most of the day. A storm system approaching the area will bring an increase in rain across the region by this evening, with rain likely in the metro generally after 6pm. Steady rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, with on and off showers Tuesday afternoon. Gusty north winds are likely as well, keeping Tuesday on the chilly side. Lighter showers may even linger into Wednesday along with the chilly and windy conditions. Rainfall amounts of at least a half-inch are likely for much of the area, and some spots could see as much as 1.5 inches of rain with this storm system.

Rainfall Potential This Week (WOWT)

We will dry out by Thursday with sunshine returning, though temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week, with highs back into the 60s by the end of the upcoming weekend.

