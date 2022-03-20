Creighton’s season comes to an end against Kansas 79-72

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t a surprise to anyone, the Creighton Bluejays fought hard against number one seed Kansas, three played never left the floor in the Jayhawks 79-72 win.

The Jays cut it to a one point game in the final minute and had the ball with a chance to take the lead but a bad pass led to a Kansas basket on the other end, that turned out to be the most significant moment of the game.

The staff had a great game plan on short notice, in addition to the challenge of adjusting to the loss of Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Jays put themselves in position without much depth against a team that might win it all. It took a great effort to hang in there.

You know it was fun, when the end hurts. That's the vibe here in Fort Worth as the Jays had a chance down one in the final minute @BluejayMBB #RDJ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7sAGSWuJvu — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 20, 2022

Head Coach Greg McDermott said, “really proud of our team. As I told them in the locker room, there’s a part of me that would like to cry. But that’s for selfish reasons, because I’m not quite ready for this to be over. But I’m also really glad it took place. It has been an incredible journey with this group. And I think today embodied what they’ve been about all season long.”

Creighton Forward Ryan Hawkins said, “I mean, emotional. It’s a lot of our last guys. But I think the future is bright for this group and I think they realize it. You know, you look at all the bodies we lost. You lose Shereef, you lose John Christofilis, then you lose Nembhard and Kalkbrenner, you lose four guys, most of which played big minutes for you. Just to be resilient enough to come back and keep getting up every time you get knocked down. It’s just a silly little game, but I think it teaches you a lot about life in that regard. I think this group has got a lot of fire in them. I couldn’t be prouder of how we finished this season out.”

