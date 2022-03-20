Bellevue Police arrest one man after found asleep at the wheel at an intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver found himself woken up by Bellevue Police after being found asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, Brian Turner, 29, and his passenger were knocked out in the middle of the street at a green light in the middle of an intersection.

It’s reported it happened around 4 a.m. on 25th & Highway 370.

Police say Turner’s foot was on the brake and they had to put the car in park and wake both men up.

During the incident, they also found a pistol and marijuana. Turner was arrested for DUI among other charges.

I’m all about taking naps, just not while driving drunk with a handgun on me. Both driver and passenger were passed out in the intersection of 25th and Hwy 370. 1 free ride to jail! Tweeted by @OfcTreinen pic.twitter.com/VtvC1DUUQi — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) March 19, 2022

