Bellevue Police arrest one man after found asleep at the wheel at an intersection
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver found himself woken up by Bellevue Police after being found asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning.
According to BPD, Brian Turner, 29, and his passenger were knocked out in the middle of the street at a green light in the middle of an intersection.
It’s reported it happened around 4 a.m. on 25th & Highway 370.
Police say Turner’s foot was on the brake and they had to put the car in park and wake both men up.
During the incident, they also found a pistol and marijuana. Turner was arrested for DUI among other charges.
