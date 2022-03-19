Advertisement

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Lamonte McIntyre, who was imprisoned for 23 years for...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Lamonte McIntyre, who was imprisoned for 23 years for a 1994 double murder in Kansas that he always said he didn't commit, walks out of a courthouse in Kansas City, Kan., with his mother, Rosie McIntyre, after the district attorney dropped the charges. (Tammy Ljungblad /The Kansas City Star via AP, File)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn’t commit is suing the county where he was convicted and a former police officer for $93 million.

Lamonte McIntyre and his mother allege the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former detective Roger Golubski.

They accuse Golubski of coercing McIntyre’s mom into sex and then framing her son for the double murder when she rejected later sexual advances. Golubski denies the allegations.

A judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 jury trial for the lawsuit. McIntyre was released from prison in 2017. He now lives in Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

