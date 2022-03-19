Without Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton prepares for Kansas

Fort Worth, Texas (WOWT) - Fearing a torn ACL there is good news on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s left knee injury, tests show the ACL is intact and he will be able to heal in two to three months without surgery. Which also means Ryan won’t be available the rest of the NCAA Tournament.

It is yet another big blow to this team that is now down two starters with Ryan Nembhard also out for the season. But the Bluejays have continued to find a way, the challenge again will be big against the top seed in the Midwest region, the Kansas Jayhawks. Keyshawn Feazell will step in and he’s played 40 minutes before in a college basketball game, actually twice last year with McNeese State, he might come close to it against the Jayhawks.

Greg McDermott said, “He rose to the occasion yesterday. You know, when Ryan went down, we changed our ball screen coverage. We switched some stuff. He had a huge block against Bradley in a critical time in that game, knocked a ball loose defensively, stepped up and hit that free-throw late. So it’s -- he’s prepared himself for this moment. Now, it’s a big stage, obviously. But fortunately, we have a guy that’s in his fifth year, played a lot of college basketball, that has done everything right this season.”

Feazell said , “It’s kind of, you know, what we’ve been doing all year, just figuring it out, you know, next man up. You know, we’ve been battling injuries and adversity all year. So we’ve been figuring it out to this point, I feel like we’re going to continue to do the same thing and just keep going.”

