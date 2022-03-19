Volunteer fire departments in Nebraska deal with rising fuel costs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Irvington Volunteer Fire Department is busy.

First responders here have responded to 193 calls so far this year. Each one of those calls requires fuel and lots of it.

“Right now it’s what? Four dollars and eighty cents for diesel and we run all diesel trucks,” said Frank Holmes, Irvington Volunteer Fire Dept.

Frank Holmes is the treasurer for Irvington’s Volunteer Fire Department. He’s in charge of making sure the budget here stays on track.

A volunteer fire department’s budget is nowhere near as large as a city’s fire department budget.

He says the department is dishing out more and more cash to pay for fuel as prices continue to rise.

“Each month we run pretty close to $800 or $900 in fuel costs. Now with the rising costs, we’re going to probably run anywhere from $1,000 to $1,100,” said holmes.

It takes a lot of fuel to keep the ambulances and fire trucks running. That’s why every time they fuel up, the price quickly adds up.

“The rescue squads probably get maybe nine, ten miles a gallon. The rig behind me, the ariel probably gets four.”

How much fuel the team here goes through all depends on the call.

All emergency vehicles have to be left running when they respond to a call but Holmes says they don’t go through much fuel when the vehicles are left idling.

They go through the most fuel just getting to the call and for this department, that can be a lot.

“Our area from here encompasses anywhere from military or Highway 133 all the way to the county line and then from 60th to roughly 132nd,” said Holmes.

Holmes says they are prepared to take the current price of fuel. They have some extra padding in the budget for things like this.

But if the price at the pump keeps climbing, they may have to make sacrifices.

“When costs go up, well when you have to take money from other places and put it with fuel,” said Holmes.

