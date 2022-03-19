Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sunday school teacher is accused of child sexual assault in a Plattsmouth church.

William Marks Sr., 65, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Court documents say a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church touched children inappropriately and had sexually explicit conversations with them.

Over the course of the investigation, which started in January, a Cass County Sheriff’s investigator talked to several individuals who described how Marks would rub their backs, necks, inner thighs and have sexually explicit conversations with them.

A previous foster child says Marks would kiss him on the lips but the case is centered around someone who was 14 or 15 back in 2012.

Police say Marks subjected him to various sexual acts.

His bond is set at $1 million and the preliminary hearing will be on April 19.

