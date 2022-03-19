Advertisement

Omaha zoo expecting third baby elephant next year

(Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced they are expecting a third African elephant calf in 2023.

The zoo announced Lolly, a 10-11-year-old African elephant, is pregnant and expecting a calf around March 2023. The zoo says it’s a step in the right direction to developing a stable African elephant population in the U.S.

The announcement comes just a few months after the zoo’s first two calves, Eugina and Sonny, were born in January. These elephant calves are the only ones to ever be born at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Callee, the zoo’s 21-year-old male elephant, is the father in this newest pregnancy. Callee also fathered Sonny after being brought to the enclosure in hopes of breeding.

According to the zoo, the group of female adult African elephants first arrived at their new habitat six years ago. The zoo’s goal is to develop and support a breeding herd of elephants.

