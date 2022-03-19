Omaha welcomes Broadway royalty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Broadway stars have performed in Omaha over the years, but rarely will you see a collection of talent like the four women who will be in concert at the Orpheum Theater Sunday night.

In fact, if you see one of these ladies at a coffee shop in Omaha this weekend, you may want to consider bowing. They are, after all, Broadway royalty, starting with the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Susan Egan, who spoke with Brent Weber via Zoom before a recent performance in Minneapolis.

“Why am I on tour?” she repeated when asked why a veteran of three decades as a Broadway performer she would take on a grueling, 80-city concert series. “Because after two and a half years of not being able to do live theatre, this show is a total joy.”

It’s also near and dear to her heart since Egan helped bring the production to life and is an executive producer on Disney Princess: the Concert.

The Omaha concert also features Arielle Jacobs, Broadway’s Jasmine in Aladdin, Analiese van der Pol, who was Broadway’s most recent Belle on Broadway, and Syndee Winters, who many remember as a Disney TV star, a heralded talent on Broadway starring as Nala in Lion King.

”We are a true hybrid of a Broadway show and a concert, and we get to bring Broadway and this music from animation and Hollywood to different cities around the country,” Egan said. “And to play a place like Omaha which is such a theatre town. You guys love your arts, you love your symphony, I love your symphony, and your theaters, they’re so beautiful and so it’s really exciting to come and deliver this.”

Egan has performed with the Omaha Symphony in the past, but this is her first true touring experience since the early days of a long and illustrious Broadway career.

She says the audiences through the first 30-plus dates of the 80-city tour have been more than willing to let their hair down.

”It’s about sharing the music with the audience,” Egan said. “You know the audience comes dressed up like their favorite characters and we get to tell stories about what it was like to play these characters on Broadway, maybe when things didn’t always go right, which is always a lot of fun to pull that curtain back and give you a peek behind the scenes.”

The only scheduled Omaha performance is Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.