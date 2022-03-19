Omaha nonprofit hosts parvovirus vaccine clinic for dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A free vaccine clinic Sunday was part of ongoing efforts by a local nonprofit hoping to stem the tide of a deadly disease increasingly seen among dogs in the metro.

The Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue has a mission to prevent dogs from getting the deadly canine parvovirus. Last year alone, the all breeds no-kill shelter spent more than $90,000 to rescue and care for dogs, including many puppies, stricken with the highly contagious and deadly animal virus.

“We are seeing an increase every year with parvo because it lives so hardy in the environment that it stays around everywhere throughout the city for so long that it’s very hard to get rid of,” said Mary Duran, a veterinary technician who administered vaccines Sunday at a free clinic in South Omaha. “We are trying to get out there and provide that vaccination to anybody and everybody that needs that, so we can get a good coverage and reduce that parvo.”

The virus can be transmitted from mother to puppy and from dog to dog and can live on common surfaces like kennels, hands, clothing, and paws. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, while dogs of all ages may contract the disease, puppies and unvaccinated adults are most susceptible to becoming ill.

The good news is that vaccines prevent the disease in a majority of cases, which is why they are offering it free to owners who can’t otherwise afford it.

Muddy Paws intends to hold free vaccine clinics at least once a month and plans to update the dates and locations regularly on their website and Facebook page.

