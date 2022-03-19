Advertisement

Omaha homeowners relieved after problem with potential cable hazard solved

WOWT Live at 10
By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 On Your Side update Friday on a story 6 News brought you earlier this week.

Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months.

The homeowners said the cable created a hazard and an eyesore. Mike Mcknight investigated and found the cable is for internet and not electricity.

The company Lumen formerly known as CenturyLink, confirms it is a temporary line.

They took care of the issue today and apologize for the delay.

