Nebraska DHHS chosen for new pilot syndromic surveillance program

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is chosen for a new pilot program to identify and assist people with intellectual disabilities during public health emergencies.

The program is curated by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). The goal is to improve public health capacity for monitoring the health of people with disabilities during public health emergencies.

Through the program, health institutions will develop a syndromic surveillance definition that can identify people with disabilities during emergencies.

DHHS officials have used syndromic surveillance systems since 2009. They’re used to track health data from emergency rooms and identify potential outbreaks. This new program will use new types of surveillance systems specifically for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The DHHS says the data obtained by this new system definition can serve as an early warning for public health concerns. DHHS CEO Danette Smith says the program can help those who have been underserved during past health emergencies.

“DHHS continues to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing and planning for the next public health emergency to ensure we can respond in the most effective way possible to protect all Nebraskans,” said Smith.

Officials say the pandemic highlighted the lack of data on public health events and people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. According to Developmental Division Director Tony Green, the pilot program can help correct that.

“This pilot program will have a lasting impact on national, state, and local capacity to respond, detect, understand, and monitor health events among people with disabilities during public health emergencies,” said Green.

The pilot program has a one-year project period. During that time frame, participating public health institutions will establish a scientific panel to develop syndrome definitions for disabilities.

