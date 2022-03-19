Advertisement

Missing inmate from Lincoln arrested in Scottsbluff

(10/11 NOW)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Scottsbluff Police arrested an inmate this week who was reported missing since late February from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

John Nereson, 45, was arrested Thursday after officers say they found him during an investigation report of a person living by a storage center.

Nereson was reported missing February 24 and according to the release, was walking towards a bus stop after leaving CCC-L.

He was sentenced to eight to 12 years on many charges such as assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence, and driving while on a revoked license out of Scotts Bluff County.

Nereson has a pending release date in June 2025 with possible parole in June 2023. He started his sentence in February 2020.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour
Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault
One injured in Omaha car crash overnight
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

Latest News

NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 2 Hawkeyes, heads to Sweet 16 for first time
Omaha Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar
Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Omaha nonprofit hosts parvovirus vaccine clinic for dogs
Supporters of medical marijuana host events in Nebraska to gather enough signatures for ballot