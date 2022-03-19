Missing inmate from Lincoln arrested in Scottsbluff

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Scottsbluff Police arrested an inmate this week who was reported missing since late February from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

John Nereson, 45, was arrested Thursday after officers say they found him during an investigation report of a person living by a storage center.

Nereson was reported missing February 24 and according to the release, was walking towards a bus stop after leaving CCC-L.

He was sentenced to eight to 12 years on many charges such as assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony, fifth offense driving under the influence, and driving while on a revoked license out of Scotts Bluff County.

Nereson has a pending release date in June 2025 with possible parole in June 2023. He started his sentence in February 2020.

