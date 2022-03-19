Federal court sentences Nebraska man for assault by strangulation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Monday of intent to distribute methamphetamine and assault by strangulation.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Carolina Estrada, 23, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced to five years last Friday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. With Homeland Security Investigations during an interview in Sept. 2019, a cooperating defendant was able to point out Estrada in a photo line. According to the release, the cooperating defendant who was arrested with meth stated that Estrada was responsible for delivering meth to Omaha from May to August 2019. Investigators in Arizona interviewed Estrada in Oct. 2019 and it’s reported she admitted transporting drugs from Arizona to Omaha. Officials were able to gather additional evidence to support Estrada’s claims of telling authorities that she made eight total trips to Omaha, four alone and four with another person, delivering meth.

Lloyd Francis Jandreau, 36, of Yankton, South Dakota and Santee, Nebraska, was sentenced to two years last Friday for assault on an intimate partner by strangling. According to the release with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Department, it’s reported Jandreau strangled a woman he dated while on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation in Nebraska.

