Family looking for new home after Habitat for Humanity house burns down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Late last year police believe someone set fire to a newly built Habitat for Humanity home just weeks before the family was set to move in. Now that family is working to find a new home.

Police believe it’s the work of an arsonist. The damage to the brand new Habitat for Humanity home near 24th and Spaulding is severe.

James Antony lives in a Habitat Home in the neighborhood. He’s concerned about the family that was scheduled to move in here.

”I can only imagine what the family had to go through that was ready to get it, we had received our house in 2009 and it changed our lives dramatically,” Antony said.

Habitat for Humanity officials say they’ve never had to deal with something like this before

“For us, we have no leads on the situation, this is the first time something like this has happened,” Lacey Studnicka, program director with Habitat for Humanity of Omaha said.

Lacey says Habitat Omaha will help the family find a new home.

“They decided they want to look for a house on the open market, and one of the great things about that right now is we have changed our model in a way where we can now provide financing for open market purchases for those who need it.”

Lacey says they will walk the family through the process and provide a mortgage for them, and the fire-damaged home will also get a fresh start.

“We’ve turned this tragedy into an opportunity. We’re going to rebuild. We just got word that the insurance claim went through and we’re able to save the foundation, and demolition is going to start in the next couple of weeks. So this house will go back up and we’ll be able to get a family in there.”

Habitat for Humanity officials say they hope to start the rebuild sometime next month.

