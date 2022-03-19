Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday night of a fatal crash during rush hour.

Douglas County Sheriff’s says one person in the car died at the scene. There are no details on the victim at this time.

Authorities confirmed with 6 News that the accident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Crews in the area are working to investigate what led up to the crash near 192nd & Q. Officials say speed is a factor.

Earlier Friday, 6 News heard there were several people involved in this crash but at this time, that hasn’t been confirmed.

