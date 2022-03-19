Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved

The driver who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon is identified
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office confirms the identity of a victim in a fatal crash Friday.

The crash happened near 192nd & Q around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched and found a grey Chrysler 300 S in a ditch west of the intersection. The driver was declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department.

The Sherriff’s Office confirmed the deceased driver as Michael Elgin, 33, of Omaha.

Officials say Elgin was the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the Chrysler was potentially racing another vehicle. The suspected vehicle was found on Skyline Drive a few minutes later.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office.

