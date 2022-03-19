David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty morning, warming this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the chilly side this morning with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to middle 20s across the area. A little frost on the windshield perhaps until we start to warm things up. And warm up we will! Plenty of sunshine with a light west to southwest wind will help to boost temperatures quickly. We’ll warm into the 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the middle 60s for much of the area.

Saturday's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will be even warmer, though it will likely be windier as well. South to southeast winds gusting into the 25 to 35mph range are expected for the afternoon hours. With winds out of the south, we may see a little smoke in our skies from annual prescribed burns to our south in Kansas and Oklahoma. We’ll also see an increase in cloud cover for the afternoon, but it should be a nice and warm day with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Gusty Winds Saturday Afternoon (WOWT)

Our next storm system starts to push into the area on Monday with increasing clouds, but the bulk of the day should be dry and mild with highs in the middle 60s. Rain chances increase quickly by Monday evening, with rain likely Monday night into Tuesday. On and off rain showers are likely on Tuesday, and may even linger into Wednesday morning. Widespread beneficial rainfall appears likely with this system, with most areas picking up at least a half-inch of rainfall, with some areas seeing as much as 1.5 inches of rain. It will turn cooler for the middle of the week, with highs in the 40s on Wednesday, but as skies clear out temperatures should warm back into the 60s by Friday.

Rainfall Potential Next Week (WOWT)

