David’s Evening Forecast - Warm start to Spring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly start, beautiful weather this afternoon across the metro. Sunny skies and a west wind pushed temperatures into the upper 60s, with a few spots even reaching 70 degrees. The mild conditions will stick around this evening, with temperatures in the 60s through sunset. We will dip back into the 40s by 10pm. A chill in the air overnight, but not as cold as the last few nights with lows in the upper 30s.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

Another warm day is expected Sunday as we officially kick of Spring at 10:33am. Temperatures will certainly feel like Spring, jumping into the 60s by Noon. South winds will increase throughout the day, with gusts up to 35mph possible during the afternoon hours. We’ll also see more clouds for the second half of the day, but that will not hold down our temperatures. Highs should reach the low to middle 70s across much of the area. Just keep in mind the high winds will produce higher fire danger across areas that did not see much rain Friday morning.

Rainfall Potential Next Week (WOWT)

Another storm system will being to move out into the Plains on Monday, leading to mainly cloudy skies in the metro. Conditions will still be dry and mild for most of the day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain is likely by Monday evening, with on and off showers expected Monday night and for much of Tuesday. With the rain will come cooler weather, highs fall into the 50s on Tuesday, and we may be stuck in the 40s on Wednesday with continued rain showers. Widespread beneficial rainfall appears likely with this system, with much of the area seeing at least a half-inch of rain, and some spots could see as much as 1.5 inches.

Sunny skies return for the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

