Businesses in Omaha metro bounce back from pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a COVID slow down the limousines at VIP Limo are rolling out at a faster pace, as more and more events move out of the COVID slow lane.

“Proms are allowed now, sporting events Berkshire is coming back in person this year.”

The Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting will once again bring big crowds to Omaha after COVID forced two years of online meetings. And many of our out-of-town guests will need transportation.

“We have so many people flying in private airlines along with commercial airlines and our sedans all the way up to our 56 passenger coaches will go to the airport and pick people up and take them to their hotels or to the events that are happening around Omaha,” said Lynda Turnquist, VIP Limo.

Stephanie Riley has been driving limousines for 20 years, she’s excited about the next few months.

“Berkshire is going to be very busy its at the end of April and then we have the College World Series in June that’s going to be really busy,” said Stephanie Riley, VIP Limo.

People are also getting out of the house and returning to work and some of those people are bringing treats to the office.

That means more business for Olsen Bake Shop. Once again they’re loading up boxes, selling donuts by the dozen.

“Depends on how many are in their office but they’ll go from just a few one guys gets four dozen every week. Yes they’re back again on Friday’s office people go all during the week, this week was spring break so we had a lot of people in the school kids, parents,” said Deb Olsen, Olsen Bake Shop.

From donuts to limousines, businesses are hoping for a good summer as more and more events return to normal in-person crowds in the metro.

Metro area business owners also say the number of weddings is increasing and they say conventions are coming back to the metro area.

