Baseball teammates, community remember fallen Omaha teenager

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Ralston High School senior, who in what has been called a tragic accident, was remembered by his baseball teammates and the community Saturday.

In a celebration on the field prior to Saturday’s high school baseball game, his coach, teammates, and family were on hand to remember Tanner Farrell.

Last Saturday, 18-year-old Blake Miller was accused of accidentally shooting and killing Tanner while the friends were allegedly drinking alcohol and playing around with a gun. Miller faces manslaughter charges after the shooting.

Farrell’s family and the community say they chose on this day to focus on who Tanner was rather than how he died.

Services for Farrell were held earlier this week.

Ralston High School Baseball Coach Rich Christensen has set up a fundraising campaign for the Farrell family.

Another donation initiative is ongoing for the new Tanner Farrell Memorial Scholarship.

Anyone who wants to donate to the scholarship can write in “Tanner Farrell” in the memo on the donation form after checking “I would like to dedicate this donation.”

