Ralston High School honors teen at first baseball game
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Rams baseball team is expected to take the field for their first game tomorrow but it will be with heavy hearts because one of their teammates will not take the field.
Tanner Farrell was shot and killed in a Millard home last Saturday. In Farrell’s honor, school officials will not be taking gate admissions.
Instead, fans can contribute to a scholarship fund in his honor.
