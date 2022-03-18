Ralston High School honors teen at first baseball game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Rams baseball team is expected to take the field for their first game tomorrow but it will be with heavy hearts because one of their teammates will not take the field.

Tanner Farrell was shot and killed in a Millard home last Saturday. In Farrell’s honor, school officials will not be taking gate admissions.

** Important Time Change! ** Due to wet conditions on the field, today's game has been pushed back to 3:30 pm to let the field dry out. Posted by Ralston High School on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Instead, fans can contribute to a scholarship fund in his honor.

