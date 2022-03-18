Omaha metro bars, restaurants in need of employees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, nearly every business seems to have problems attracting and retaining employees.

No industry has been hit harder than bars and restaurants.

Those employees who do stay in the business are working long, hard hours. With St. Patrick’s Day in the rearview mirror...

“We do depend on this for a part of our business for the year, so it’s going to be a good start for us this year I think,” Randy Belmont of Clancy’s Pub said.

And with March Madness in full swing, the service industry is seeing a huge bounce back from the pandemic.

People are ready to resume going to bars and eating out at their favorite restaurants.

But who is there to serve them? And will they be there tomorrow?

Ashley Haney has spent 15 years in the bar business.

“I have never seen the shortage this bad, she said. “I’m being asked by multiple bar owners to come help.”

She’s working a lot of hours.

“18 hours roughly yesterday from 9 a.m., got home around 3:30 in the morning after clean up and everything.”

And here she is this morning.

“Yeah, back at 10 am,” she said.

Kevin Culjat operates four bars and restaurants in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

“Business has been really really good,” he said. “It’s much better than it was before the pandemic and I’ve got about half the staff so that makes it kind of hard right now.”

Culjat said even getting potential employees to apply is a struggle.

“It’s really hard,” he said. “I mean, right now you’ll set up interviews with 10 people and you’ll be lucky if two show up and if those two show up you’ll be lucky if one of them comes back to work so, you’re trying to get friends of friends, people you know you’re trying to spread it out so everybody doesn’t have to work so much and guys that can only work one of two days a week just to help you out...you’re just doing the best you can not to burn out your best people.”

For Ashley Haney, she’s used to working two or three jobs, but she’s also going to school.

How does she do it?

“Coffee,” she said with a laugh. “Lots and lots of coffee and then my days off are spent literally in bed sleeping...catching up on sleep.”

Unfortunately, that time off doesn’t come until next Tuesday.

Culjat said small business owners are at a disadvantage when national chains can pay $15 an hour and up.

He adds that those he is able to hire basically train on-the-job.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.