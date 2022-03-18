Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 7 Colorado

By Grace Boyles
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
IOWA CITY (WOWT) - The BlueJays won a fourth straight first round game in the NCAA Tournament beating Colorado 84-74. They will play Iowa next, the Hawkeyes beat Illinois State 98-58.

Much like the men’s team in Fort Worth on Thursday, Friday’s attitude in Iowa City was “survive and advance” for the Creighton women’s basketball team, upsetting seventh-seeded Colorado to continue their NCAA Tournament run.

The Bluejays had a slow start, trailing Colorado until the final 90 seconds of the second quarter, when guard Lauren Jensen hit four free throws followed by a layup from Emma Ronsick and three from Morgan Maly. It capped off a 9-0 run and the half, with the Bluejays holding the lead for the remainder of the game.

“We just stayed the course. I mean to get down 11-2 to start the game. I told them, the game’s not going to be decided in the first five to eight minutes. I had to tell myself that,” coach Jim Flanery said.

The Jays’ 41 points off the bench were key to getting past the Buffs. Morgan Maly led everyone with 20 points, Lauren Jenson on her old home floor in Iowa City scored 16 points.

”I feel like we just kinda settled in,” guard Lauren Jensen said. “Naturally, it’s the NCAA Tournament, so we might’ve had some jitters there to start the game. But once we settled in, starting making more reads and handling their pressure that was good for us.”

