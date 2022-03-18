NCAA Tournament: Creighton men losing Kalkbrenner against No. 1 Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WOWT) - Creighton confirmed Friday that Ryan Kalkbrenner will not play in Saturday’s game against No. 1 Kansas.

The sophomore center went down with a non-contact injury in overtime, grabbing his knee when he got up.

Greg McDermott says Ryan Kalkbrenner’s left knee injury isn’t as bad as originally feared, it will be a two to three month rehab without surgery, not a torn acl, he will rejoin the Jays on the court this summer #RDJ — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 18, 2022

It’s a big blow to the No. 9 team, playing in the second round of the NCAA tournament after beating San Diego State 72-69 on Thursday.

Keyshawn Feazell is the next man up. He came to Creighton with the expectation of playing more than he has, since Kalkbrenner improved more than anyone expected.

Feazell played at both Mississippi State and McNeese State before joining the Jays.

Tip off with Kansas is at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Creighton/Kansas game will start at 1:40 Central Saturday, second game of the doubleheader with Baylor/North Carolina. Solid lineup #RDJ @WOWT6News — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 18, 2022

