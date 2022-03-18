Advertisement

NCAA Tournament: Creighton men losing Kalkbrenner against No. 1 Kansas

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas (WOWT) - Creighton confirmed Friday that Ryan Kalkbrenner will not play in Saturday’s game against No. 1 Kansas.

The sophomore center went down with a non-contact injury in overtime, grabbing his knee when he got up.

It’s a big blow to the No. 9 team, playing in the second round of the NCAA tournament after beating San Diego State 72-69 on Thursday.

Keyshawn Feazell is the next man up. He came to Creighton with the expectation of playing more than he has, since Kalkbrenner improved more than anyone expected.

Feazell played at both Mississippi State and McNeese State before joining the Jays.

Tip off with Kansas is at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

