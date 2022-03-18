Kansas fires could affect Omaha air quality, health department warns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Friday warned that agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma could affect the local air quality in coming days.

The effect of the fires on air quality in the Omaha-metro area will depend on how much material is burned as well as wind direction and rain chances, according to Russ Hadan, supervisor of Douglas County Health Department’s air quality program.

Residents were advised to monitor conditions online at airnow.gov, which includes a forecast and hourly updates, particularly if they have a lung or respiratory disease or a heart condition. When the U.S. map appears on the site, click on Omaha and zoom in to get more detailed information.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse also suggested parents monitor conditions for their children.

“if you’re healthy, a short-term exposure to smoke usually does not pose a major health risk,” the news release states.

DCHD does recommend the following precautions, should smoke be present:

If it’s smoky outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep an eye on local air quality reports and conditions.

If advised to stay inside, do what you can to keep your indoor air clean: “Don’t vacuum, don’t smoke, avoid using anything that burns, and keep your windows and doors closed,” the release states.

Those with asthma or other lung diseases should follow their doctor’s directions regarding medications and other asthma management recommendations. “Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen,” the release states.

