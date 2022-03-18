Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer and dry in time for the weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly and soggy Friday we have warmth in sight! Clouds clear and temperatures fall fast overnight... by Saturday morning much of the region will be in the 20s! You’ll need warm layers early in the day but the afternoon will be pleasant. Highs climb to the mid-60s with light wind.

Saturday planner
Saturday planner(wowt)

Sunday will be warmer but breezier, especially toward the afternoon, with highs making the climb into the 70s! Clouds build ahead of our next chance for rain approaching Monday.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(wowt)

By Monday afternoon to evening we’ll be watching better rain chances. This system looks like it’ll hang on all day Tuesday and through Wednesday morning. It will bring a better chance for meaningful and widespread moisture.

Next rain chances
Next rain chances(wowt)

Early Wednesday morning we may cool enough to see a wintry mix or even a change over to wet snow... stay tuned!

A cool down comes with this system dropping highs to the 50s Tuesday and 40s Wednesday. We’ll warm back up tot he 50s and 60s by the end of the week as drier weather returns.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

