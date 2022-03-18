Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday.

She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol, and homelessness in the past.

She is still held on a $50,000 bond in Douglas County jail.

