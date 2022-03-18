Advertisement

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday.

She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse.

RELATED: Court or support? Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk raises questions about sentencing, care

Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol, and homelessness in the past.

She is still held on a $50,000 bond in Douglas County jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in fatal crash, street racing potentially involved
BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff’s confirmed one dead in car crash during rush hour
Sunday school teacher at Plattsmouth church accused of child sexual assault
One injured in Omaha car crash overnight
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

Latest News

NCAA Tournament: Creighton women beat No. 2 Hawkeyes, heads to Sweet 16 for first time
Omaha Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar
Police investigate three pedestrians hit by car in Old Market
Omaha nonprofit hosts parvovirus vaccine clinic for dogs
Supporters of medical marijuana host events in Nebraska to gather enough signatures for ballot