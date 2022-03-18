Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash

POND CREEK, Okla. (KOLN) - The community of Milford and many others are grieving the loss of the Laubers. Parents Bill and Christine, plus their youngest Regan were traveling back to Nebraska when their plane went down in Grant County, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the Laubers were flying a 1960′s personal plane. The plane was in the air for one hour and 22 minutes. It was seen falling from the sky in an uncontrolled manner around 4:30 p.m.

The emotions family and friends are feeling are still raw, but they want these three to be remembered for how great they were.

Grief is a feeling the Lauber family was familiar with. Bill Lauber had been running the Lauber Funeral Home in Milford since the 90′s.

“He was very strong,” said Whitney Chrisman, Oldest Lauber. “To be in that profession of being a mortician, you’re around a lot of sadness and grief and I think he was able to bring a lot of peace to family’s in a way that was professional but genuine.”

Now the family, which includes three grown children, are learning how to process their own grief. After Bill, his wife Christine and their daughter Regan Lauber died Thursday evening in a plane crash in Oklahoma.

“Today it’s really hard to process,” said Whitney. “I didn’t just lose one person. I basically lost half my family in a day.”

The three were flying back from Texas visiting another daughter.

“The plane my dad was flying was my grandfathers,” said Whitney. “He was a really good pilot, so it leaves you with a lot of questions about this whole incident that we may never know, but I know he was excellent, he was careful, he was meticulous.”

Christine was an educator for years, Regan was on track to graduate from UNL.

“We had a tight family,” said Whitney. “My youngest sister, she was beautiful inside and out. (She) was hilarious, and I would be laughing every time I was around her.”

Family and friends don’t have the answers now, but they do know these three will be missed.

“We all love her very much,” said Karen Freimund Wills, family friend. “Chrissy and her family. She was such a beautiful soul, so creative and fun and she will be missed. It’s very tragic.”

“My dad has brought me up,” said Whitney. “He had a very different view on death. He would express to me, ‘Whitney everybody dies’ and I want you to celebrate my life and I don’t want you to mourn. They’re in a place of peace and contentment.’”

