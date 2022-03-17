Omaha Police responds to Wednesday night shooting
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one Wednesday evening.
At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the area of 48th and Fort Street in response to a shooting.
Officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Omaha Police describe a suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $10,000 is eligible for tips that lead to an arrest of a suspect.
