Omaha Police responds to Wednesday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one Wednesday evening.

At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the area of 48th and Fort Street in response to a shooting.

Officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Omaha Police describe a suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $10,000 is eligible for tips that lead to an arrest of a suspect.

