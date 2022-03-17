Omaha homeowners concerned with potential cable hazard left behind by utility company

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A potential hazard is hanging out in the backyards of a North-central Omaha neighborhood.

After allowing a cable contractor on their property last fall, Ed and Elaine Svoboda say they’ve been strung along.

“I kind of learned my lesson when somebody knocks on the door and says can I get into your back yard, and I said sure go ahead,” Elaine said. “And then I never see anybody again. I don’t know what they were doing, I don’t know what they were stringing. I didn’t know they weren’t coming back.”

A pair of cables sag haphazardly along the Svobodas’ chain link fence with zip ties used to hold up some sections at their home near 62nd and Western.

The crew that strung this line didn’t just attach it to the fence, they ran it through a bush - which leaves the homeowners imagining coming out with hedge clippers and snipping more than branches.

The cable separates at a pole, and the Svobodas aren’t taking chances.

The line touches the property of about a half-dozen neighbors like Patty Packard.

“I just came home one day and it was there,” Packard said. “There was no card on the door, no explanation.”

An unexplained potential hazard stretches across her own backyard.

“I was quite concerned because my grandkids live with me and I didn’t know if it was a live wire. I assume it wasn’t but you never know.”>

For six months the homeowners say they made calls to several utilities hoping to connect with the company responsible for the cable.

“They either need to get this up above in the line or they need to bury it,” Ed Svoboda said. “But get it off this fence.”>

6 News determined the cable belongs to Lumen which was known as CenturyLink.

After 6 News contacted the company, a representative met with homeowners. They were told the area has been approved for fiber optic cable and the lines are temporary.

There’s no word on why it’s been untouched for six months. A lumen spokesman says the company will get to the bottom of the situation soon.

