Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash
New Nebraska resident battles red tape to get driver’s license
Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.
Crews battle Council Bluffs house fire for several hours

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Community mourns college students killed in Texas crash
The research released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the...
Study: SUVs, pickups more likely than cars to hit pedestrians