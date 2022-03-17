Advertisement

GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas

(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Conservative Republican lawmakers have revived a proposal to weaken Kansas vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and daycare and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19.

The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whooping cough, polio, and chickenpox.

The measure also limits pharmacists’ ability to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs such as the anti-worm treatment ivermectin as COVID-19 treatments.

Backers say the measure protects religious freedom and patient choice. Critics say it harms public health.

