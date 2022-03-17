Flu cases rise throughout Nebraska, vaccines encouraged

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While COVID-19 cases are on the decline, Nebraska health officials stay concerned with the rising number of flu cases.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), higher levels of flu and flu-related cases have been reported throughout the State. A total of 13 Nebraska residents have died of flu-related illness this season.

State Epidemiologist for the DHHS Dr. Matthew Donahue says the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from influenza.

“As influenza cases increase, it is important for Nebraskans to consider proven tools, like the flu vaccine and flu antivirals, to keep themselves and their families safe from sickness, hospitalizations, and death,” Donahue said.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year - especially people considered high risk for complications from illness, including young children, adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.

Flu vaccines are available at several locations throughout the State.

