Advertisement

Flu cases rise throughout Nebraska, vaccines encouraged

(American Heart Association)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While COVID-19 cases are on the decline, Nebraska health officials stay concerned with the rising number of flu cases.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), higher levels of flu and flu-related cases have been reported throughout the State. A total of 13 Nebraska residents have died of flu-related illness this season.

State Epidemiologist for the DHHS Dr. Matthew Donahue says the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from influenza.

“As influenza cases increase, it is important for Nebraskans to consider proven tools, like the flu vaccine and flu antivirals, to keep themselves and their families safe from sickness, hospitalizations, and death,” Donahue said.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year - especially people considered high risk for complications from illness, including young children, adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.

Flu vaccines are available at several locations throughout the State.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash
Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.
Crews battle Council Bluffs house fire for several hours
New Nebraska resident battles red tape to get driver’s license

Latest News

Omaha Police responds to Wednesday night shooting
Omaha homeowners concerned with potential cable hazard left behind by utility company
Homeowners are upset with a leftover cable
Omaha neighbors upset with potential cable hazard
Catholic Charities of Omaha expands with new St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus