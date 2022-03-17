David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and cooler with showers on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - St. Patrick’s Day starting off in the 50s around the metro, but that may be the warmest weather we see all day. Steady north to northeast winds will blow all day long, gusting up to 35mph at times. That will slowly push our temperatures back down into the 40s throughout the morning. The north winds along with cloudy skies will keep us on the cool side all day, with temperatures struggling to warm back into the low 50s this afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible at times late this morning into the afternoon, but any rain will be short lived and light.

Steadier rain showers are likely this evening, mainly after 6pm. Showers will slowly increase near and south of I-80 during the evening hours, with rain continuing on and off through the overnight. Rain will stay on the light side in the metro, but heavier showers are possible across far southern Nebraska and southern Iowa. Rainfall totals approaching one inch is possible for areas south of Highway 2. Lighter amounts less than half-inch are more likely in the metro area. Rain showers may linger in the morning on Friday but will push away from the area by early afternoon. Clouds and breezy north winds will keep Friday cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After a couple of cool days, warmer weather returns this weekend. Sunny skies and a southwest breeze will warm us back into the 60s for Saturday afternoon. Even warmer weather along with breezy conditions are expected Sunday with highs in the 70s. Another storm system is on the horizon for next week, bringing rain chances and cooler conditions back to the forecast by Monday into Tuesday.

