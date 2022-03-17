Advertisement

Catholic Charities of Omaha expands with new St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus

(6 News)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic Charities of Omaha celebrates the opening of a new campus.

The St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony - with Gov. Pete Ricketts attending.

Catholic Charities says the new 36,000-square-foot campus located near 93rd and Maple will include a food pantry, community engagement room, and offices for mental health services.

According to Father Mike Eckley, Executive Director Emeritus of Catholic Charities of Omaha, the new campus provides more opportunities to continue their mission.

“This is a critical moment, as we expand our ministry to meet the escalating needs of the most vulnerable in our community, Eckley said. “It’s not about a building, it’s about what happens inside which matters most.”

Catholic Charities says they have served more than 300,000 Nebraska residents and distributed more than 2.8 million pounds of food across their locations in 23 counties.

