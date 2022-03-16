Ricketts declares sandhill crane the State migratory bird

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Sandhill cranes have been migrating through Nebraska for millions of years -- but today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation, making the historic cranes the state migratory bird.

At the signing, Ricketts brought attention to the impact the sandhill cranes have on the state. He said, in 2017, the University of Nebraska-Kearney conducted a study which found around 46,500 people visited Nebraska to view the cranes during that year alone. He added, this tourism brought in $14.3 million to the local economy.

Ricketts also said, the crane migration leads back to the importance of protecting and preserving our land in Nebraska.

“U.S. News and world report, ranks us the sixth best state for natural environment,” he said. “So, it’s important that we continue to have the great natural resources that we are so blessed with here in the state and that’s one of the things that we wanted to highlight here … with this proclamation.”

More than 535,000 Sandhills cranes have been counted in Nebraska this year. The cranes come through an 80-mile stretch of the Platte River between Overton and Chappell.

Gov. Ricketts holds up the proclamation designating the Sandhill crane as the official migratory bird of Nebraska (Office of Governor Ricketts)

Kristal Stoner, Executive Director of Audubon Nebraska, emphasized the importance of the Platte River as a wetland habitat for Sandhill cranes. “The Platte River is a hard-working river,” said Stoner. “Nebraskans rely on the Platte River for irrigation, drinking water, and recreation. Every March, when the evening skies fill with soaring cranes and the rivers echo with their loud, rattling call, it reminds us that we are not the only ones that need this river. Keeping the river healthy requires active management because what is good for birds is good for people. Rowe Sanctuary has been here for nearly 50 years working to make sure the river is open and flowing, and providing thousands of people the opportunity to see cranes on the river.”

John Ricks, Executive Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, noted that the cranes’ annual migration is a major driver of tourism, attracting travelers from all over the world to Nebraska. “The annual Sandhill crane migration is a unique, spectacular, and true Nebraska gem, offering visitors from around the world the opportunity to be awed by Mother Nature,” said Ricks. “What the migration looks like, feels like, and sounds like simply cannot be expressed in words; it has to be experienced.” Nebraska sees tens of thousands of people visit each year to see the cranes, which ultimately boosts the economy. Learn more about how to watch the cranes migrate here.

A research project led by the University of Nebraska-Kearney found that 46,500 people visited sites in central Nebraska for the 2017 crane migration. Ninety-three percent of the visitors were not local residents of central Nebraska. The study estimated that the crane migration had a $14.3 million economic impact on central Nebraska in 2017, supporting the equivalent of 182 year-round jobs.

The Governor’s proclamation is available by clicking here.

“Each spring, up to one million Sandhill cranes gather along the Platte River during their annual journey north, the migration is a majestic sight that attracts tens of thousands of spectators to central Nebraska. Today, I’m declaring the Sandhill crane as the official State migratory bird in Nebraska. This designation recognizes the Sandhill cranes’ migration as one of Nebraska’s most amazing natural spectacles. It also recognizes the benefit of the cranes to the State’s tourism industry, which warmly welcomes out-of-state birdwatchers each year to marvel at their migration.”

