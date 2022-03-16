Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Millard West High School student was released from jail after being charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Blake Miller accidentally shot and killed his friend 18-year-old Tanner Farrell while playing around with a gun. Miller made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Police were called to Millers’ home near south 161st and Harrison on Saturday. Prosecutors say there were three friends, including miller, in the house who were drinking and messing around.

“The defendant gets a rifle from his room and started handling it,” the prosecutor said. “It’s a pump-action gun. The defendant points the gun at the victim Tanner Ferrall and pulls the trigger, believing no ammunition was inside. When he pulled the trigger, hit the victim in the chest which caused him to die.”

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to not checking the gun to see if it was loaded and he had used the gun a month ago

Miller’s family attorney William Bianco says the entire family is trying to deal with the tragic situation.

“They’re heartbroken,’ Bianco said. “Blake Miller is seeing a counselor. Already we’re concerned about his health and safety. The family is sticking together and working together to get through this and time will help them out.”

The Miller family attorney hopes blake can earn the five credits he needs to graduate from high school. Blake also has plans to go to college sot

“We believe with his background that he should be allowed at this point to continue with his education and continue striving for the future because I know the Farrell family as well as my client, they don’t want to ruin another life.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says charges had to be filed because they believe Miller committed an unlawful act.

“No one is saying that he intentionally killed this person but we’re saying certainly he was reckless, which would be a crime. That’s the unlawful act, pointing a gun at a person and pulling the trigger.”

Kleine says they are still working to figure out exactly what went on in the house that night and he wants to know who provided the teenagers with alcohol.

“There’s still more work being done. Police are investigating with regard to where the alcohol came from obvious that something of concern also because they weren’t of age.”

Miller was released from jail on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is set for April 18.

