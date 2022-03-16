Omaha sled hockey program gives new hope to amputee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sled hockey program is ramping up.

Every Tuesday evening on the Holland Ice at Baxter Arena, Gina Munson with CHI Health Immanuel, and a handful of dedicated individuals like 12-year-old Caiden Hansen who was born with spina bifida, listen to the advice of volunteer hockey coach Chris Sorensen.

For Luis Hernandez, this is new information and a potential foundation for his lot on life.

Five months ago, the 29-year-old father of two wasn’t sure if he’d ever see his family again.

“On my motorcycle, I got off my job and a drunk driver t-boned me,” Hernandez said. “I flew up 30 feet. I thought I was going to be a vegetable the rest of my life.”

With his right leg gone, his wife Lorena wanted to give him space.

“I was nervous he would feel insecure or embarrassed,” Lorena said.

That’s when he found out about the hockey program through his therapy.

“His family met one of our players at an appointment a couple of weeks ago and had no idea something like this exists,” Gina Munson said.”

So Luis geared up and gave it a try.

“When he is on the floor, he has a smile I don’t see when we’re at home,’ Lorena said. “It’s hard to catch his eye on things, so when he’s out there, it brings back the smile before the accident.”

For Luis, he had no idea a sheet of ice could be a difference-maker.

“Seeing that I can do that opens my mind and gets me more willing and more faith in what I can do myself,” Luis said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.