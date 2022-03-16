Omaha Fire Department responds to Tuesday night house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responds to a house fire late Tuesday night.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire near the area of 46th and Capitol Ave.

Crews saw smoke and flames and extinguished the fire shortly after arriving. The Omaha Fire Department says the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

All occupants evacuated before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The structure sustained $25,500 in damages.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.