Omaha Fire Department responds to house fire Wednesday morning

Firefighters battle an Omaha house fire early Wednesday morning
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews battle a house fire Wednesday morning in South Omaha.

It happened at roughly 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 25th and Bancroft.

6 News is told two people lived in the home. No injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

“We’re still in the early stages we had a small fire,” Battalion Chief Sean Dean said. “Sounds like in the upstairs of the home with debris investigators are on scene at this time we’ll try to get a better picture of what might have happened.”>

