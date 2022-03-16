Omaha FBI office holds active shooter training for local congregation leaders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Omaha’s FBI Field Office held an active shooter training for local church and congregational leaders in an effort to connect with more community members, and to help them feel safer when in their places of worship.

“We don’t want our first conversation with any community to be after there has been an incident, we don’t want that to be the time we meet,” says FBI Special Agent in Charge Gene Kowel.

The training was held at the Jewish Community Center and welcomed dozens of local religious leaders, their security details, and some congregation members.

“We find people haven’t talked about it they haven’t thought about it, then when the moment arises, they’re not always prepared to do what’s most logical or what can keep themselves the most safe,” Kowel adds.

Attendees were taught how to identify and report potential threats, and how to best respond during an active situation.

“Something going through my mind during the training was ‘wait a second, what if that happened? Where would I go? Where would I instruct other people to go?’” says Steven Abraham.

Abraham is the Rabbi at the Beth El Synagogue on 144th and Dodge.

“In the Jewish community, this is not so out of mind, out of sight, you know, this is things we see in the news, it was only less than a month and a half ago you turn on the news and you’ve got a synagogue outside of Dallas with folks being held hostage,” Abraham tells 6 News.

According to the FBI’s hate crime statistics from 2020, nearly 55% of all religious bias hate crimes were targeted towards Jewish communities.

“So, it was more of a question of what do you do, right, so you’ve seen the tragedy, you’ve seen the things happen, what actually are you supposed to do in these situations.”

The group learned how to render first aid and tourniquets during potentially traumatic situations. They also learned how and when it’s best to run or hide from a shooter, or how to effectively take a shooter down if absolutely necessary.

Congregation leaders like Demetrius Watson tell 6 News the biggest takeaway from the training was preparedness, having a plan, and knowing how and when to implement it.

“Regardless of what you do, have an operation standard, have a plan in place so you can know exactly what to do and practice, practice, practice, [make it] second nature, cause it could happen,” says Watson, who is the Pastor at the New Fellowship Christian Church in North Omaha.

After the training, he says he feels more confident in how he could help protect members of his congregation who are worshipping with him.

“It will be safer now that I have the information to bring back to my congregation and to prepare some of the things, I will feel safer once we have those in place, yes,” he says.

Although it’s a disappointing reality to have to train for situations like these, Watson and Abraham say it’s always better to be ready.

“This is the world we live in, so if that’s the world we live in we have to be prepared for that and so I think as religious leaders, the people who run those institutions, it’s our responsibility to know what we need to do,” Abraham adds.

