New Nebraska resident battles red tape to get driver’s license

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A move to Nebraska has created frustration and anxious moments for a former Texas resident.

While holding a Texas driver’s license, Yvonne Cook has been living in Nebraska for months but says she can’t get the DMV to make a move.

“I want to be legal in Nebraska,” Cook said. “This is not only your state but my state since I’ve moved here, and I think this is ridiculous.”

Yvonne claims in four trips to a state office she’s left without a Nebraska driver’s license because of a Texas misstep.

“I need a copy of my second marriage license which does not exist. It’s either been lost misfiled or never returned from the judge that married us.”

The Nebraska DMV is required by law to have proof of a person’s identity. A spokesman says if their name changed at some point in their life that must be verified by providing proper documents.

Yvonne has been calling a Texas courthouse for a certified copy of a marriage license. She says that’s kept her from also getting Nebraska plates.

Though she says she’s a good driver, she worries those texas plates might get her pulled over one day. And when she shows her driver’s license, the officer will notice its expired. So, she will reach in her glove box for an explanation.

“I try to keep copies in my glove compartment of all these papers so that they can see I have been trying to get this license.”

To obtain legal proof on a name change, Yvonne is taking a different direction. She’s mailing a request to Texas for divorce papers.

“If I can’t prove I was married I can prove that I was divorced.”

The Nebraska DMV says a list of documents that will be accepted includes a certified marriage license, certified divorce decree, or court orders. The state must tie a person’s name at birth to the name they have now before issuing a driver’s license.

