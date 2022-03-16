New bird flu case confirmed in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is tracking new cases of bird flu.

Officials confirmed a case in a backyard flock in Merrick County.

The farm has been quarantined and the state veterinarian says the birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of.

Nebraska’s first in-state case of 2022 was found in a wild goose in Lincoln March 6. Since then the state has also confirmed cases in wild geese found in Douglas and Cedar counties.

Officials are asking poultry producers to be on heightened alert.

