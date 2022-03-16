Nebraska State Patrol encouraging safe driving this St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is stepping up patrols this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Nebraska State Patrol says their troopers and several other law enforcement agencies will be patrolling for impaired drivers this holiday.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, is urging motorists across the state to drive sober.

“Drunk driving is dangerous for everyone on the road, not simply the impaired driver,” said Bolduc. “Take chance out of the equation and plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re celebrating, choose a designated driver or another means to have a sober driver get you home.”

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, nearly 300 people died in drunk-driving incidents across the nation on St. Patrick’s Day from 2016 to 2020.

