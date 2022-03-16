Nebraska, Iowa senators voice support for Ukraine, urges Biden to do more

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After President Biden announced nearly $1 billion in funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, U.S. senators from Iowa and Nebraska voiced their support for the war-torn nation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed American lawmakers Wednesday morning in a plea for weapons and a no-fly-zone over Ukraine. President Biden then announced $800 million in military assistance to be sent to Ukraine but did not agree to the no-fly-zone.

Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa have since voiced their support for Ukraine.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse called the Ukrainians freedom fighters and urged the Biden administration to do more.

“We know who Zelensky is,” Sasse said. ”We know who the Ukrainians are. They’re freedom fighters. We know who Putin is. He bombs women and children. The question in the speech this morning was, ‘who are we going to be?’ We’re a superpower and Zelensky challenged us to act like it. Zelensky needs more. If it shoots, we should ship it. More S-300s, more Javelins, more drones, more Stingers, more everything.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer urged the Biden administration to re-evaluate its approach to Russia in the future.

“We’ve seen past administrations that have overlooked decades of Putin’s bad behavior and they hope that possibly American restraint is going to lead Moscow to take the same approach,” Fischer said. “Well with what we’ve seen this month, we know that is a fantasy. That is a fantasy to think that Russia, to think that Putin, is going to change his behavior.”

President Zelenskyy is a fighter, leader, and hero.



We must explore all options to provide Ukraine the assistance it needs.



The Biden admin must also re-evaluate our approach towards Russia, including within our nation’s Nuclear Posture Review and National Defense Strategy. pic.twitter.com/1GtuqRNgO3 — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) March 16, 2022

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst voiced her support for Ukraine as well, praising Zelensky’s response to the situation and calling on Biden to send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine - a gesture that has been opposed by the Defense Department.

Pres. Zelenskyy is showing strength in the face of Putin’s war of aggression against his sovereign nation.



America stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.



Pres. Biden, send the MiGs. Immediately provide the Ukrainians w/the lethal aid they urgently need. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 16, 2022

