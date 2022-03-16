Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

As many as 200 firefighters from across the region came to assist. Officials said the operation could continue for around 24 hours, and people in the area were told to stay indoors and close doors and windows.

Nearly every fire department in central Indiana responded to a massive Walmart warehouse blaze in Plainfield, Ind. (WISH)

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Omaha church sign has many feeling hurt, angry
Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
Bellevue Police ticket man after finding car in Papio Creek
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Nebraska officials found
Neighbors rally together to fight against proposed Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

New bird flu case confirmed in Nebraska
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Council Bluffs fire crews were called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Gayland Drive.
Crews respond to Council Bluffs house fire
Vincent Nagel
LSO: Grand Island man arrested following I-80 stop; stolen gun from Omaha recovered
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say