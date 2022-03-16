La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police release new details in a deadly crash in La Vista March 9.

La Vista police say the driver who caused the accident suffered a medical issue just before the crash.

The driver, 76-year-old Dale Starry, died at the scene.

Police say Starry ran into another car near 72nd and Harrison, killing 28-year-old Marina Krol. The chain-reaction involved seven vehicles in all.

