La Vista Police reveal new details in deadly crash
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police release new details in a deadly crash in La Vista March 9.
La Vista police say the driver who caused the accident suffered a medical issue just before the crash.
The driver, 76-year-old Dale Starry, died at the scene.
Police say Starry ran into another car near 72nd and Harrison, killing 28-year-old Marina Krol. The chain-reaction involved seven vehicles in all.
